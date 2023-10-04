It looks like National Cheese Pizza Day in September was just a dress rehearsal for the main event: National Pizza Month.

This October, pizza lovers are in for a treat as restaurants across the country dedicate the whole month to the iconic dish.

Whether you prefer a classic cheese pie or like to layer on the toppings, there are deals to be had for every pizza personality. Here are just a few you’ll want a slice of.

Amazon Fresh

In honor of National Pizza Month, Amazon Fresh is releasing three new pizzas in October: Fresh Brand Cauliflower Cheese Crust; Fresh Brand Grain Free, Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust; and ﻿Aplenty Wood Fired Crust Margherita Frozen Pizza.

The company also has a month’s worth of pizza deals for customers during October. Here are the highlights:

A cheese pizza and 2-liter bottle of soda (Coca-Cola or Sprite) for just $11? Yes please! This promotion is part of Amazon Fresh’s Friday meal deals.

Amazon Fresh Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza will be on sale for a limited time for $3.99 (regularly $5.69) starting Oct. 4.

Blaze

Through the month of October, Blaze customers can score a Sausage Garlic Pizza for $8.99. The company is also hosting a Halloween contest on TikTok and Instagram, with the winner scoring free pizza for a year.

Here’s how it works: Dress up in a costume or decorate your pizza or pizza box then share your picture on social media using the hashtag #BlazeTrickorEatChallenge. All costumes must include at least one Blaze item.

California Pizza Kitchen

Buy one pizza, get another one free on your next visit! California Pizza Kitchen is offering customers a coupon for a free Take & Bake Pizza with the purchase of any pizza. To redeem the coupon, you simply need to spend $25 or more on your next dine-in purchase. The deal runs through Oct. 31, and the coupon is valid Oct. 3 through Nov. 14.

Cici’s

One pizza is never enough, and Cici’s is offering adults entry into their pizza buffet for only $4.99 on Mondays and Tuesdays through Oct. 24. The dine-in coupon is valid for up to four people in your party and can’t be combined with other discounts. The cost also doesn’t include taxes and drinks.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno fans can win big this October during the brand’s “31 Days of DiGiorno” promotion. The grand prize is a trip to Las Vegas and other prizes include DiGiorno merchandise, free pizza, e-gift cards and more.

Domino’s

Through Oct. 8, customers based in the U.S. can grab a pizza for 50% off. In addition, the chain restaurant is offering two other deals:

Mix & Match: Order two or more of the same item or mix and match items for $6.99 each. The offer is valid on carryout or delivery orders.

Carryout: For $7.99 each, you can get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or an 8-piece wings when ordering carryout.

Papa Murphy's

Through Oct. 6, Papa Murphy’s customers will get 30% off any online order using the code PZMON23. The deal is valid at all locations.

Peter Piper Pizza

Pizza and games: What more could you ask for? With Peter Piper Pizza’s Everyday Pizza & Play deal, customers can get two medium one topping pizzas, two funpass cards and 100 play points for $44.99.

Pieology

For $10, Pieology customers can grab an Original-Thin Crust ‘Create Your Own’ Pizza and a Coca-Cola beverage this month. Here’s the fine print: You can't combine the limited-time offer with other discounts and you’ll have to pay extra to upgrade to a different crust or topping.

Sbarro’s

Throughout October, Sbarro's customers can take advantage of a free delivery deal. Rewards members can also score a free Cheesy Bread with the purchase of two 17-inch pizzas.

Solo Stove

Home chefs can whip up their own pizza at home with the help of Solo Stove's Pi Prime pizza oven, which is currently on sale for its lowest price ever — $299.99 (regularly $349) — for the month of October. The outdoor oven is powered by propane and features demi-dome heating technology that cooks pizzas in a mere 90 seconds.

