OK "Nimrod," it's time to dust off your Doc Martens and vest covered in patches to join "She," the "Jesus of Suburbia" and the rest of the Green Day fans who are "Welcome to Paradise" in Philadelphia this summer.

The iconic pop punkers are returning to Citizens Bank Park in August 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album "Dookie" and 20th anniversary of the Broadway-worthy "American Idiot" on The Saviors Tour.

How about this for a "Time Bomb" of nostalgia "Today." Bill Corgan's The Smashing Pumpkins, fellow Bay Area punk stars Rancid and The Linda Lindas will open the stadium show.

Here's your guide to grabbing tickets when they go on sale so you won't be "Pulling Teeth" trying to figure out how to see Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool take that stage:

When is the Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid 'Holiday' coming to Philly?

"We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with 'Saviors,' a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together," Green Day said while announcing the tour. "So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!"

The "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" leads to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, Live Nation and the Phillies announced this week.

The show is set for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. You'll have to keep "Waiting" for details about set times and more until we get closer to showtime.

When do The Saviors Tour tickets go on sale?

Feeling like a "Basket Case" waiting for tickets to go on sale? Like most shows these days, there are several presales ahead of the general public sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2023.

Green Day is giving fans a chance to 'Come Around" and sign up for a presale code by Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to the band. The code will be sent out at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday ahead of the presale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Those Citi cardholders in the "Minority" won't have to wait as long to snag their presale tickets. Starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 (through 10 p.m. on Nov. 9) Citi members can snag tickets via the Citi Entertainment program.

"The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level," concert organizers said. "Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com."

Stay tuned to find out the cost of all the different ticket options to have the "Time of Your Life."