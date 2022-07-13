Bruce Springsteen

‘The Boss' Is Back: Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Play Philly, NJ in 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Philadelphia, State College and New Jersey (of course) in the spring of 2023

By Isabel Tehan – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band will play Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023.
  • Other area shows include the Bryce Jordan Center in State Colle, Pennsylvania, on March 18 and a homecoming show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on April 14.
  • The U.S. dates come before a planned European tour.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are slated to perform in Philadelphia next year, the band’s first performance in the city since 2016, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Springsteen will stop at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023 as part of his international tour's U.S. leg, announced Tuesday. The concert will be one of two in Pennsylvania, with the band scheduled to play at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center in State College on March 18.

Other shows in the Northeast include Boston (March 20), New York (April 1), Brooklyn (April 3), Baltimore (April 7) and Washington, D.C. (March 27).

The U.S. shows begin Feb. 1 in Tampa and hit 31 cities, concluding in Newark, New Jersey, as a kickoff to the band's international tour. European tour dates were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have been purchased for that portion of the international tour, with second dates being added in multiple cities due to high demand.

PBJ.com has details on Springsteen's touring past and how to get tickets for his upcoming Philly show.

