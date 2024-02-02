80,000-square-foot ‘state-of-the-art' indoor sports complex coming to the Cape May Airport

A local airport is preparing for an expansion, but it's not adding additional airlines or flights.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has unanimously approved a lease agreement with Aviation Sports Complex LLC for part of land at the Cape May Aiport.

The developers are planning to build a massive 80,000-square-foot domed sports complex at the site.

The complex will feature turf fields to host soccer and lacrosse events and courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal and more.

There are also plans to add golf simulators, areas for jujitsu and wellness classes, dining options and a multipurpose space.

“Our organization’s vision is to be not only an innovative leader in transportation, but also a catalyst for partnered growth and prosperity in both states,” DRBA Deputy Executive Director Stephen D. Williams said in a news release. “Together with our partners in Cape May County, we’ve worked hard to transform Cape May Airport, creating an environment for businesses to develop and prosper. The sports complex has significant community support, and the airport is a central location for easy access. We’re pleased to be able to help facilitate this project for the region’s benefit.”

Aviation Sports is expected to break ground for the new complex sometime in the spring.