Chef Jose Garces is fired up for the Super Bowl.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Philly chef is welcoming us inside Buena Onda Tacos with a tasty tailgate-ready fish taco.

Buena Onda Grilled Fish Tacos

Serves 8 tacos

Ingredients:

8 each- 5-inch fresh flour tortillas

1.5 pound boneless, skin-off white fish, cut into 2 ounce rectangle portions (ask your fish monger)

2 ¼ cups pickled red cabbage (see recipe below)

1 cup tequila lime glaze (see recipe below)

1 cup fresh guacamole (made to your liking, or purchased is fine)

1 cup chipotle remoulade (see recipe below)

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a heavy bottomed wide pan over medium high heat. A griddle pan works perfectly. While the pan is heating, season your portioned fish with salt and pepper. Add a small amount of neutral cooking oil to your pan. Once it begins to lightly smoke, add your fish, keeping the pieces separated for even cooking. Cook halfway through, and rotate. Just before cooked through, add the tequila lime glaze and remove from heat. The steam from the glaze will finish cooking the fish and the heat from the pan will thicken the glaze around the fish.

Place your cooked fish on a clean plate and save until you’re ready to make your tacos. Using the same pan, add back to the stove on low and heat the tortillas until soft. To build the tacos, place a little bit of the chipotle remoulade down to anchor the fish. Place the fish on top, followed by the pickled cabbage, a dollop of guacamole and serve with a sliced lime wedge.

Enjoy while fresh.

Tequila Lime Glaze:

¼ cup Roasted Garlic (cover garlic cloves in oil and bake at 250F for 1 hour.)

1 tbsp Tamari Soy Sauce

½ oz of Tequila Blanco (brand is not important)

2/3 c fresh lime juice

1 pinch salt

Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree until completely smooth.

Chipotle Remoulade:

1 cup Real Mayonnaise

1.5 tbsp Chipotle en adobo (canned chipotle peppers)

½ tbsp fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt

Chop chipotle peppers as fine as you can. Add to a bowl with remaining ingredients and mix until incorporated.

Pickled Red Cabbage:

1 Head Red Cabbage (Cut into quarters and sliced as thin as you can get it. Remove the core)

1 cup White Sugar

2.5 pints (10 cups) of Apple Cider Vinegar

7 cups water

Heat cider vinegar, sugar, and water in a pot until boiling. Pour over the sliced cabbage and allow to marinade until fully pickled (18 to 24 hours) non-refrigerated. After being pickled, store the cabbage refrigerated up to six months, in the liquid in an air tight container. This can be used for many fun dishes as a garnish.