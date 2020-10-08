Fans Are Ecstatic That Selena Series Arrives on Netflix in December

Selena’s new television show will make its debut just in time for the holidays. Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for “Selena: The Series” Tuesday morning, tweeting, “Every legend begins with a dream.”

It’s a new series about the coming-of-age story of Selena Quintanilla Pérez, the bilingual singer and pop star who broke records but whose life was cut short 25 years ago after she was murdered at 23 by her fan club manager in 1995. The singer will be played by Christian Serratos.

Now, after a quarter of a century later, fans of the Tejano music icon are ecstatic about its release.

