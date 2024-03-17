Zendaya and Tom Holland ace their tennis date at BNP Paribas Open

Originally appeared on E! Online

Zendaya and Tom Holland are serving up the cuteness.

The "Spider-Man" costars, both 27, enjoyed a tennis date March 17, attending the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif. While sitting in the Tennis Channel suite, the two were seen on-camera singing along to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Zendaya sported a white, zip-up jacket and matching top and pleated skirt on their date while Holland wore a brown shirt over a white top and black pants, paired with tinted glasses.

The actress, who plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach in the upcoming film "Challengers" (set for release April 26), later met the winner of the Women's Final, Poland's Iga Świątek, who beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-0 to secure her second BNP Paribas Open title in three years.

"What just happened?" the tennis champion wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself with the "Dune" star. "Thank you Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful."

This marked the first joint public outing for Zendaya, who was spotted solo at the 2024 Oscars last weekend, and Holland since he supported her at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere after-party in London Feb. 15. The event took place a month after he shut down breakup rumors.

On Feb. 21, Holland reaffirmed his support for his girlfriend by sharing a new trailer for "Challengers" on social media, writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"

Zendaya also recently praised the "Avengers" actor, telling BuzzFeed in an interview published Feb. 22 that he has "rizz" and "beautiful charisma."

