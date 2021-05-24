Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards

Family was the highlight of the night at this year's Billboard Music Awards, which saw stunning performances from Pink and her daughter Willow, a touching tribute from Drake to his son Adonis, and, of course, a set from the Jonas Brothers once Nick had time to put down his mic as the host of the night.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Willow Sage Hart and P!nk perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Willow Sage Hart and P!nk perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/NBC
Host Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks onstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021, Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Marshmello and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS, winners of the Top Selling Song Award for ‘Dynamite,’ pose for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Bad Bunny performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Top Rock Album Award pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
H.E.R. performs onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Takeoff of Migos, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Quavo and Offset of Migos perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Doja Cat performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Dave Bayley of Glass Animals performs on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Gabby Barrett, winner of the Top Country Female Artist Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
Alicia Keys performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/NBC
P!nk accepts the Icon Award from Jon Bon Jovi on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.