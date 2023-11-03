Taylor Swift, Drake and Morgan Wallen highlight Billboard Music Awards 2023 finalists

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards have composed their list of nominees up for the coveted golden microphone.

Ahead of the Nov. 19 online ceremony, Billboard has unveiled which top-selling artists are dominating the leaderboard.

Taylor Swift is leading the pack of this year's finalists with 20 nominations, including nods for Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Songwriter. Her hit song "Anti-Hero" is up for five awards as well, including in the Top Hot 100 Song category.

But don't forget to tip your (cowboy) hats off to Morgan Wallen, who is the leading male finalist with 16 nods. Fellow country superstar and first-time finalist Zach Bryan is up for 13 awards, including Top New Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Songwriter.

Drake is trailing close behind with 14 nominations and currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards won in one night. He scored 13 awards at the 2017 show. This year, the "One Dance" artist is up for Top Rap Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Rap Male Artist.

As for which artists will come out victorious? Viewers can find out when the 2023 Billboard Music Awards airs on Sunday, Nov. 19 on BBMAs.watch.

Keep reading to check out the complete list of nominations.

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin

NewJeans

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Future, I Never Liked You

Lil Baby, It's Only Me

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up'

Stray Kids, 5-STAR

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

CAIN, Rise Up

Elevation Worship, LION

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett, All Things New

Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, "Creepin'"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

SZA, "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

SZA, "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange"

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean "Try That in a Small Town"

Jimin "Like Crazy"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Oliver Anthony Music "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras "Unholy"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Miguel "Sure Thing"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

SZA "Kill Bill"

SZA "Snooze"

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray "Players"

Drake & 21 Savage "Rich Flex"

Gunna "fukumean"

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole "All My Life"

Toosii "Favorite Song"

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman "Rock and a Hard Place"

Luke Combs "Fast Car"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night"

Morgan Wallen "You Proof"

Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll "Need A Favor"

Stephen Sanchez "Until I Found You"

Steve Lacy "Bad Habit"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"

Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny "un x100to"

KAROL G & Shakira "TQG"

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma "La Bebe"

Top Global K-Pop Song

Fifty Fifty "Cupid"

Jimin "Like Crazy"

Jungkook ft. Latto "Seven"

NewJeans "Ditto"

NewJeans "OMG"

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr "Rush"

Libianca "People"

Oxlade "KU LO SA"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver "Soweto"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

Elton John & Britney Spears "Hold Me Closer"

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae "10:35"

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake "Gratitude"

Chris Tomlin "Holy Forever"

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks "Love Me Like I Am"

Lauren Daigle "Thank God I Do"

Phil Wickham "This Is Our God"

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans "Goodness of God"

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music "God Really Loves Us"

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson "More Than Able"

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore

"Fear is Not My Future"

Zacardi Cortez "Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)"