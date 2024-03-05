‘Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown, son of Janelle and Kody Brown, dead at 25

Originally appeared on E! Online

The "Sister Wives" family has suffered an unimaginable loss.

Robert Garrison Brown—the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown—died on March 5, the former couple confirmed in a statement. He was 25.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle Brown shared on Instagram alongside photos of her late son. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A cause of death was not given.

Often called by his middle name, Garrison Brown was the fourth oldest of Janelle Brown's six children with Kody Brown, who the matriarch separated from in 2022 after more than three decades together.

Janelle Brown also shares kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, with Kody Brown, who is dad to 12 other children through his relationships with Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. (Christine and Kody Brown broke up in 2021, while Meri Brown confirmed she had called it quits with the TLC star the following year.)

Garrison Brown was regularly featured on "Sister Wives" since the reality show—which documented Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle—premiered in 2010. In recent years, he butted heads with his father, leading to the two to fall out after Kody Brown attempted to kick him out of the family home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the latest season, Garrison Brown reflected on his strained relationship with Kody Brown.

"Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house," he said in an October episode of "Sister Wives." "I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get."

Days before his passing, Garrison Brown shared that he had adopted a new cat.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," he captioned a photo of himself holding a medium-haired black cat in a Feb. 28 Instagram post. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice."