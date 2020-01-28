Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M

The heart wants what it wants — and apparently, for Selena Gomez, it once wanted a 7,800-square foot mansion in Calabasas. The Disney star owned the five-bedroom, six bathroom home in Mureau Estates before selling it for $3.3 million to rapper French Montana.

The home, listed with Douglas Elliman on the rapper's behalf, also boasts a $400,000 recording studio, a walk-in wine cellar and and extensive outdoor living space for entertaining for $6.599 million.

The Calabasa home, spread over three acres, was formerly owned by Selena Gomez and French Montana.
The main stairway and entryway greets visitors with a grand view.
One of the mansion’s draw is plenty of natural light throughout its great rooms and living spaces.
The “Hands to Myself” singer sold the mansion to French Montana for $3.3 in 2016.
An alternate view of the dining room.
The chef’s island.
The kitchen features a “chef’s island, breakfast nook area, full bar and large pantry.”
An “intimate breakfast nook” is one of the draws of the kitchen.
Two-story high ceilings are one of the draws of this Calabasas home.
The house, back on the market after four years, is now selling for $6.6 million.
One of the five fireplaces built into the house.
A $400,000 recording studio was added by French Montana after he bought the house from Gomez.
The house boasts its own walk-in wine cellar.
A backyard court yard is one of the outdoor amenities offered by the house.
A backyard court yard is one of the outdoor amenities offered by the house.
Outdoor amenities include a cabana, pool and spa, a brick pizza oven, an outdoor kitchen and plenty of room to entertain.

