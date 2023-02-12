See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Nine-time Grammy-winning artist Rihanna took the stage and performed a medley of her greatest hits, including "Where Have You Been", "We Found Love" and "Umbrella".

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
