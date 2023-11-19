Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are expecting 1st baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

You better hold on tight for this news.

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, the "Daisy Jones and the Six" actress confirmed the news while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, which she showcased in a glittering silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Waterhouse's pregnancy comes five years after she and the "Twilight" alum first sparked romance rumors while out on a PDA-filled movie date to "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London.

"Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it," an eyewitness told E! News in July 2018. "They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

At the time, a separate source confirmed to E! that Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, were "casually dating" following his split from former fiancée FKA Twigs.

"Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming," the insider noted, "and him and Suki have a great time together."

Over the next few years, the couple's bond continued to grow stronger. "They are very solid in their relationship," another insider told E! in Nov. 2021, who noted Rob and Suki are "always just totally joined at the hip."

The following year, Pattinson himself made a rare comment about his relationship with the model, sharing how his leading lady IRL reacted to his performance in "The Batman."

"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," he told Jimmy Kimmel in Feb. 2022. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

Weeks later, Pattinson told E! News that Waterhouse's reaction was "such a lovely surprise," calling the moment "very, very touching."

As for Waterhouse, the singer has also provided the occasional glimpse into her and Pattinson's private romance. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times in February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."