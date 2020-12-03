Post-Election, NBC News' Steve Kornacki Ready to Break Down Some Football

Steve Kornacki, the NBC News political correspondent known for breaking down election results in his trademark khakis, is about to take on a new role: football analyst.

Kornacki will join "Football Night in America" on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC to break down the NFL playoffs ahead of NBC Sports’ coverage of Broncos-Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football,” according to a company news release. He will also appear at halftime.

“As we push to the playoffs, who better to spot the trends, make the call about division and conference races, and identify the toss-up games that can flip the standings than the man in the khakis,” said Sam Flood, executive producer of NBC Sports.

Kornacki's number-crunching, work ethic and pants made him an internet sensation during the election; for a while on election night, MSNBC kept a “Kornacki cam” on him as he sifted through returns offstage.

Since the election, he was named to People's Sexiest Man Alive list and earlier this week he announced on "MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin” that Gap will donate 500 pairs of "Kornacki khakis" to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Workforce Readiness Program, which helps prepare high school graduates to enter the workforce.

In the news release, he said of his football assignment that it was "truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point."

"I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs,” he said.

