Patrick Mahomes discusses hard-working, ‘down-to-earth' Taylor Swift in new interview

Patrick Mahomes may be known for his football prowess, but in a new interview he also discusses something that's been on everyone’s minds: What is it like to be friends with Taylor Swift?

In the interview with Time, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback answered questions about his career, ambitions and, yes, the famous pop star who attended many of his games during the recent NFL season.

Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and became fast friends with the Chiefs' “WAG” (wives and girlfriends) community, including Mahomes’ wife, Brittany. The two women were often spotted in a box together at games, cheering on the team in stylish Kansas City apparel.

In his interview with Time, Mahomes said that despite her fame, Swift keeps herself “down-to-earth.”

“I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes said. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

He added that Swift is “never not working.”

“Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song,” he said. “You can see it by how she talks. Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Swift, who had previously said she is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, has gone all in on the Chiefs Kingdom amid her romance with Kelce.

The Chiefs made it all the way to the Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers with Swift in attendance.

“Shoutout to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Kelce’s brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, joked on their podcast, “New Heights,” ahead of the big game.

“Shoutout, Tay,” Travis Kelce said. “Thanks for joining the team.”

Swift has been a big hit with the Kelce family since she started dating Travis Kelce.

Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, recently said on TODAY that they're rooting for the couple.

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing,” she told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on April 1.

Ed Kelce, the Kelce brothers’ dad, also previously told People that Swift is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman,” and recounted the moment he realized Swift hadn’t gotten “the diva memo.”

“We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” he said. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

