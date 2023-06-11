Lil Wayne says he can't remember his own songs anymore: ‘I wouldn‘t even know what we talking about'

Despite having a number of projects in the works and awaiting the vinyl release of his iconic “Tha Carter III” album, Lil Wayne says he can’t remember his songs anymore.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, told Rolling Stone in an interview that he “don’t know ‘Tha Carter III,’ ‘Tha Carter II,’ ‘Tha Carter One’ from ‘Tha Carter IV.’”

“And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me (about) such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

Lil Wayne added that the records, which caused him to rise to fame in the early 2000s, hold “no significance” to him “at all” due to the memory loss. Specifically, he told the publication that he couldn’t recall that one of his biggest albums, “Tha Carter III,” was released in 2008.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“I don’t even know if that’s when ‘Tha Carter III’ came out. That’s how much I don’t know,” he said, adding that he still continues to work every day. “And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that (God) blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give (me) an amazing memory to remember this amazing s---.”

However, Lil Wayne also noted that, despite being unable to remember some of his most famous hits, he doesn't plan to retire any time soon.

“Even when you say it, I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music. You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music,” he said. “When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”

The “Lollipop” singer has previously opened up about his experience with epilepsy and dealing with recurring and unprovoked seizures.

“No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn’t get no headaches or nothing,” he said in a 2013 interview with MTV.

He said at the time that he often has no memory of the seizures until his family and friends fill him in after the loss of consciousness.

“I told them the other day, ‘Y’all can tell me right now that y’all was lying, like, ‘You know what? We lyin’ ain’t nothin,’ and I’d have to believe them because I don’t know,” he said. “I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital. I don’t feel anything. I just hope it stops happening.”

Lil Wayne just wrapped his Welcome to Tha Carter tour and, according to Rolling Stone, recently finalized the “ColleGrove 2” album, which is a sequel to his collaboration record with 2 Chainz in 2016. Though he hasn’t released much information on his “Carter IV” album, the rapper will release a vinyl record for the 15th anniversary of “Carter III” this year.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: