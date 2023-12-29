Dolly Parton

‘I will always love you:' Dolly Parton surprises fan battling cancer with touching gesture

Meeting Parton was one of the items on the fan's bucket list

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dolly Parton made a fan's wish come true this holiday season.

LeGrand "LG" Gold, an Orem, Utah, resident who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years, created a list of things he wanted to do before he died. His "List of Living" included things such as attending March Madness and going on an Alaskan cruise. And he also hoped to one day meet Dolly Parton.

“I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen,'” Gold told NBC affiliate KSL.

But it did happen.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Gold recently learned that his chemotherapy and radiation treatments were no longer working, and that his cancer was spreading. So one day while he was at home with his family for the holidays, he received a surprise call from Parton.

"I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that," the singer told Gold in a video of the call shared on Instagram.

"I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime," she added. "I always want to make people happy with my music, with the things I do and with the things I say. So I'm just happy that I've touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that."

Entertainment News

Tupac Shakur 1 hour ago

Witnesses may be at risk in Tupac murder case after ‘green light' given in phone recording, prosecutors say

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Taylor Swift's brother Austin gifted Travis Kelce the sweetest present for Christmas

"That's awesome," Gold responded. "You've been a huge help, especially these last two years."

Before ending the call, Parton referenced one of her songs to deliver a sweet message to Gold.

"Just know that I will always love you," she said. "I should've sung that shouldn't have I?"

And then did she sing it, while tweaking the lyrics just a bit.

"And I will always love LG," Parton sang over the phone.

The bucket-list interaction left Gold feeling like he was on top of the world.

“She sang me a song, put my name in the song -- I feel like I’m immortal now,” he said.

This article tagged under:

Dolly Parton
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us