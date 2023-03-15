Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the ‘Weirdest' Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing the lengths she has gone through to prioritize her health and wellness.

The 50-year-old actor appeared on the March 13 episode of “The Art of Being Well” podcast and shared her daily wellness routine. She disclosed some of her lifestyle secrets, too.

During the episode, host Dr. Will Cole asked Paltrow to reveal the “weirdest” wellness trend she has ever tried.

“I have used ozone therapy. Rectally,” she replied as she started laughing. “Can I say that?”

She added, “It’s pretty weird. But, it’s been very helpful.”

Ozone therapy involves administering ozone gas to patients to help treat wounds, diseases and pain, according to the academic medical center Cleveland Clinic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that ozone “is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy.”

The “Shakespeare in Love” star’s answer wasn’t that surprising to fans who have followed Paltrow since she stepped away from focusing on her film career and founded her lifestyle empire, Goop.

Her company has made headlines for its products like vaginal jade eggs and the best-selling $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” scented candles.

Paltrow’s unique beauty and skincare tips have also raised some eyebrows in the past. In 2021, she shared her morning routine with Vogue and was criticized on social media for only applying sunscreen on the high points of her face like highlighter, and exfoliating daily.

Even her daughter Apple Martin, now 18, playfully mocked her mom’s habits on social media.

On Goop’s TikTok page, the teenager, whom Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, pretended to narrate her mom getting ready in the morning.

“I suppose the GoopGlow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently,” Martin joked in the video. “It’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m.. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin.”

She then referred to her mom’s infamous candle scent and added, “And then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles and vagina perfumes… just everything vagina.”

Last year, Paltrow appeared on Sunday Sitdown with TODAY’s Willie Geist and shared the significance of the popular “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles.

“This candle is really like that provocation to say, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way,’” Paltrow explained during the July 2022 episode. “It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency.”

The CEO also spoke about enjoying her break from her acting career as she devotes her attention to Goop.

She said, “I don’t like being the center of attention. I hate speaking in public. And I’ve had to learn all those skills to sort of, like, prop myself up and do it anyway. But I never felt very, fully comfortable being in the public eye to that degree.”

Paltrow continued, “I still don’t, but it’s fantastic that I’ve been able to do something that’s very fulfilling and work with a team that I adore.”

