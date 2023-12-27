Emma Heming Willis shares sweet anniversary tribute to husband Bruce Willis

Originally appeared on E! Online

The bond between these two remains unbreakable.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have officially been together for 16 years — a milestone the model was sure to commemorate.

"16 years with this special man," Emma captioned her Dec. 27 post, which included two photos of her and Willis kissing each other's cheek. "My love and adoration for him only grows."

The 45-year-old also showed her love on her Instagram Story, resharing her post with the caption, "16 years together?! Lord where did the time go," and in a subsequent slide, "Smitten."

Willis and Heming Willis — who share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, in addition to Willis' three daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore — tied the knot in 2009. In recent years, their blended family has been candid about the "Armageddon" actor's struggles with frontotemporal dementia, a more specific diagnosis he received in February after previously being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

And the choice to be so open about Willis' health is one the family came to for a specific reason.

As Tallulah explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November, "I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family. But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

She continued, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Heming Willis has echoed similar sentiments, too, while detailing her work as a caregiver for her husband.

"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," she wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper published Nov. 11. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."

She added, "It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."