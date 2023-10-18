Dolly Parton reveals why she's been sleeping in her makeup since the '80s

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dolly Parton doesn't just wear her makeup from 9 to 5.

The country music legend recently revealed that she goes to sleep with a full-face of glam on. In fact, it's a beauty ritual she's been doing for decades.

"When I arrived in LA in the '80s," Parton wrote in her new book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, per Insider, "I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

But unexpected emergencies aside, the 77-year-old explained why she kept the same beauty routine long after she and her longtime husband Carl Dean left California for Tennessee.

As she put it, "I don't want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl."

With more than 50 years of marriage under their belt, it's no wonder Parton hasn't changed her approach.

And while the "Jolene" singer's nighttime routine breaks one of the biggest beauty cardinal rules—as any skincare expert will tell you it's essential to wipe off your makeup before bed—she does eventually wash her face.

"It doesn't matter when you clean your face," Parton noted, "as long as you clean it once a day. After I wake up, I do all the little rituals, and then I start over again and go out every day and look good all day long."

Considering the "9 to 5" actress is known for rocking larger-than-life hair and glamorous makeup looks, it only makes sense the rest of her beauty routine would be just as involved.

And Parton's penchant for cosmetics started at an early age. Growing up poor in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, she couldn't afford makeup so she experimented with her style by using whatever she could find at home and in the wilderness.

"Pokeberries were major because you could mash them up and make a stain that—boy!—takes forever to come off," she shared in her book. "I would paint my lips with that."

Of course, Parton didn't stop there and she found other items to complete her looks.

"I also used household goods to make homemade cosmetics," she noted. "I'd strike one of Mama's long wooden kitchen matches, put a little spit on the end of it, and use that to color in my eyebrows and my beauty mark."

At the end of the day, nothing comes between Parton and her glam.