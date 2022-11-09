Dan Levy

Dan Levy Reveals It Took Him 11 Tries to Get His Driver's License

In this sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere of HBO Max's The Big Brunch, creator and host Dan Levy gets honest about his struggles to deal with pressurized situations.

By Alyssa Ray

Dan Levy attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

an't handle the heat? Then get out of the kitchen.

'The Big Brunch' creator and host Dan Levy may be able to relate to this mantra, as he reveals in an exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere that he does not handle stress well. While applauding the show's contestants for whipping up delicious meals under a time constraint, the 'Schitt's Creek' star admits he would not fare well in a similar situation. Case in point: Dan shares with 'Big Brunch' judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, "It took me 11 attempts to get my driver's license."

As Dan detailed, "I get very nervous. I turned left when I was supposed to turn right. Got up onto the curb while I parallel parked."

The 'Happiest Season' actor adds, "That's me under pressure, so I admire this."

The new cooking competition series follows 10 talented chefs as they "share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life-altering $300,000 cash prize," according to the streamer.

news 3 hours ago

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' May Become Marvel's 11th Billion-Dollar Movie: ‘They Are the Epitome of Box Office Success'

King Charles III 3 hours ago

Protester Arrested After Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

The purpose of The Big Brunch is to celebrate up-and-coming culinary artists from all over, including Nadege Fleurimond, J Chong, Danielle Sepsy, Catie Randazzo, Daniel Harthausen, Kip Poole, Antwon Brinson, Roman Wilcox, Mason Zeglen and Kelly Jones. As Dan perfectly put it in the Oct. 20 trailer, "It's a celebration of everyone's story. That's what this is all about."

The 'Big Brunch' drops its first three episodes on HBO Max Nov. 10, followed by three additional episodes on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24.

E!, NBC and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Dan Levyentertainment newsHBO Max
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us