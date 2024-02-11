Super Bowl

Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only A-lister in Las Vegas for the big game

By Mike Gavin

Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Paul Rudd
Getty Images

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" already knew that the 14-time Grammy winner would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of the many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Entertainment News

Super Bowl

Andra Day delivers powerful rendition of Black national anthem before Super Bowl

Super Bowl

Watch Reba McEntire sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl

Usher

Jay-Z

Elon Musk

Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

Paul Rudd

Reba McEntire

Luke Combs

Jason Kelce

Draymond Green

Post Malone

Lindsey Vonn

Eric Stonestreet

Roger Goodell

Adele spoke about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, sharing why she was pulling for the Chiefs to win.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us