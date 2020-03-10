Amanda Bynes Appears to Have Reunited With Fiancé One Day After Breakup

Single or engaged, Amanda Bynes is letting fans know "What a Girl Wants."

Just one day after E! News confirmed that the former actress and her fiancé of just three several weeks had called off their engagement, Bynes returned to Instagram with a photo that may prove otherwise.

"My love," she captioned a selfie of her and Paul Michael on Monday evening.

Prior to her latest post, Bynes had completely wiped evidence of her and Paul's relationship from her Instagram. On Valentine's Day, the 33-year-old announced her engagement, though a source told us the possibility of the couple legally tying the knot seemed "unlikely."

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," the insider shared at the time.

2020 Celebrity Breakups

In early March, Bynes marked 14 months of sobriety—something she and Michael initially bonded over.

The Nickelodeon star expressed in a recent Instagram video, "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

E! News has reached out to Bynes' camp for comment.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: