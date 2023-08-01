Alicia Keys' 8-year-old guards his mom onstage for ‘protection' after recent concert incidents

Alicia Keys’ son is not playing around when it comes to protecting his famous mom.

Amid recent headlines of artists getting items thrown at them during their concerts — including Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini — the singer’s 8-year-old son, Genesis, decided to be her bodyguard during one of her recent shows.

Keys' husband, producer Swizz Beatz, shared photos of their son standing next to her on stage while she played the piano. The Grammy-winning artist, who is on her Key to the Summer Tour, performed in Seattle, Washington, on July 30.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage,” Swizz Beatz wrote on Instagram July 31, adding many crying-laughing emojis. “He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn’t care she was live on stage.”

In the first photo on the slide, Swizz Beatz also wrote, “He heard how people been acting at shows lately. My boy serious in real life.”

In the second to last photo, Genesis is seen leaning on the piano while Keys sings.

Many celebrities couldn’t help but comment on the photo, with John Legend leaving multiple crying-laughing emojis.

“In the Heights” star and singer Leslie Grace wrote, “The lean on the piano got it!!! I love it!”

Tracee Ellis Ross wrote that it was “so hilarious and also not funny at all. People have lost their minds.”

Other people praised the youngster for being his mom’s security guard and not caring about being on stage.

Keys and Swizz Beatz, who have been married since 2010, are also parents to 12-year-old son Egypt. The producer is also father to three other children from past relationships.

Earlier this year, Swizz Beatz and Egypt made an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he was asked if he would be following in his musical parents’ footsteps.

Just like his younger brother, Egypt has joined Keys on stage. However, the 12-year-old is seen playing the piano instead of playing bodyguard. Additionally, at 5 years old, Egypt also produced the song “untitled 07” on Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 album, “Untitled Unmastered.”

“Do you want to be a musician like your mom and your dad?” host Jennifer Hudson asked.

“Well, I love music, but I don’t really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” he replied.

Swizz Beatz told Hudson that he and Keys don’t force art or music on their children, instead guide them in the direction they want to go.

“As long as you have a good intention on what you’re doing, we’ll support it. But it’s not like you have to be this way,” he said. “We have to let the kids be who they’re going to be but guide them in the right way and not put that pressure on them.”

