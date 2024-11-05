More time to vote in one Pa. county due to issues with voting machines

Officials have extended the hours to vote by two hours after voting machines in Cambria County -- near Pittsburgh -- were unable to scan completed ballots on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, the county filed for emergency relief after a "software malfunction" prevented voting machines from scanning completed ballots.

As of 9:30 a.m., when the paperwork was filed for emergency relief, the issue had not been resolved.

The county's court granted the relief and extended voting hours in Cambria County by two hours -- from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any vote cast after 8 p.m. would need to be done by provisional ballot, the court ruled, as well.