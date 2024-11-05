Decision 2024

More time to vote in one Pa. county due to issues with voting machines

Polling places in Cambria County - near Pittsburgh - will have extended hours after voting machines were unable to scan completed ballots on Election Day

By Hayden Mitman

Officials have extended the hours to vote by two hours after voting machines in Cambria County -- near Pittsburgh -- were unable to scan completed ballots on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, the county filed for emergency relief after a "software malfunction" prevented voting machines from scanning completed ballots.

As of 9:30 a.m., when the paperwork was filed for emergency relief, the issue had not been resolved.

The county's court granted the relief and extended voting hours in Cambria County by two hours -- from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any vote cast after 8 p.m. would need to be done by provisional ballot, the court ruled, as well.

