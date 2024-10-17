Some of the biggest names in hip-hop will be in Philadelphia this weekend, working to increase voter turnout.

On Saturday, Philadelphia's own DJ Jazzy Jeff, along with rappers MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim, will attend the Joy to Polls block party.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Overbrook Plaza located at 5610 Lancaster Ave., featuring games, food trucks, and a whole lot of music. This event is free to attend.

The kickoff event held earlier this month managed to register over 100 voters in the area and featured performances from Sanovia, DJ Nash, and Cosmo Baker.