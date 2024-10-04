Pennsylvania animal shelters helping dozens of dogs impacted by Hurricane Helene

Animal shelters in Pennsylvania are taking in dozens of homeless dogs impacted by Hurricane Helene

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue, the shelter accepted nine dogs from Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter in Tennessee.

All the dogs arrived at the organization's Phoenixville location Friday morning, needing refuge following the devastation caused by the hurricane.

"This partnership truly defines our life-saving mission and ability to react in a time of crisis,” said Lisa Maggio, Site Director of the PSPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue location. “This morning our hearts were warmed when we heard the barks and saw the wagging tails of these animals in need. We are honored to provide them with a safe place to land, and a new beginning."

The shelter said all nine dogs will undergo medical evaluations and a mandatory 14-day quarantine to ensure their health and safety. Once their quarantine is over, they will be available for adoption.

In addition, Providence Animal Center (PAC), located in Media, Pennsylvania, is accepting 21 dogs who were in the path of Hurricane Helene's destruction.

The dogs are set to arrive on Sunday, Oct. 6, after being transported by Animal Aid USA from rural southern Georgia shelters. Those shelters are working to rebuild and clear space to help other animals impacted by the storm.

According to PAC, one shelter that suffered severe devastation is Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina. The shelter and their mobile spay/neuter van were completely flooded, but fortunately, everyone and the animals were safe.

“We are grateful that Brother Wolf and the other shelters we are supporting were able to save the lives of the people and animals,” said Jo-Ann Zoll, PAC’s CEO. “Being far from the destruction, it’s easy to feel helpless, but here at PAC, we’re doing what we can to help.”

In an effort to make space, PAC is asking for the public's help by adopting and fostering either a dog currently at PAC or one of the forthcoming Hurricane dogs.

The animals needing homes range from puppies to adult dogs of varying sizes. For more information or to get started by filling out an application, visit providenceac.org/foster.