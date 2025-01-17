Caught on camera: Officers save 2 dogs stuck on frozen Chester Co. pond

Three quick thinking officers in Chester County are being called heroes for saving two dogs who were caught in a frightening and unusual situation.

Their brave acts were captured on body worn cameras as they jumped into action to save the two dogs trapped in a frozen pond.

"There was emotions involved. I have a dog myself, so I put myself in the owner’s shoes," Easttown Township police officer C.J. Burdsall said.

The dramatic scene unfolded last Friday, Jan. 10 when those living in a residential community spotted the two black labs in a neighborhood pond and called 9-1-1.

“We were met by one of the residents who pointed out the first dog on the far side of the pond with its two paws up on the ice, sitting there," Easttown Township police officer Kevin Oreskovich told NBC10.

The officers said the condition of the dog was a stark contrast to his friend who was fighting hard to stay afloat but growing weak.

“Barely treading water and it had its neck up on the ice. So right away with the help of the residents, we went to work with limited tools, but we improvised," Officer Birdsall said.

Using a pull-saw, the officers were able to safely pull the struggling lab out of the water and then focus their attention on getting the other dog back on dry land.

The officers arrived to this pond in a matter of minutes. But they say had it taken them just a little bit longer to get here, they might have been dealing with a different outcome.

“I believe that if we didn’t act in a timely fashion that dog would have went under and we don’t know what would have happened at that point. Luckily, we got here in time to tend to the dog," Easttown Township Lt. Roy Larue said.

All three officers have been with the department for years so they said they're used to all types of calls.

“It was a big adrenaline rush. You never know what the call is gonna be when it comes in and a lot of times you don’t have time to prepare or even plan. You just have to act once you get there," Officer Burdsall said.

The officers say they have not had a chance to meet the dog’s owner’s but have been told the two are doing just fine.