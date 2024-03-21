A new, live-in member of a Jersey Shore fire department is having a positive impact on those who often work long hours alone.

His name is "Gus" and he's a dog who used to live on the streets, so this companionship is truly a win-win for all.

The new four-legged resident at the Deal Fire House is doing a great job acting as a stress reliever.

"When we come back from calls, he's here to greet us all the time. He's always happy to see us," Robert Simmen of the Deal Fire Department said.

The fire department took to their Facebook page earlier this month to announce the adoption through the Monmouth County SPCA.

"We had talked about adopting a dog for a while," Charlie Rivera, who works for the department, explained.

The fire department has volunteers and three paid firefighters. The full-time professionals take turns working 24-hour shifts at the firehouse.

"It's kind of tough. 24 hours alone is a long time," Rivera said.

But, this Cane-Corso mix, believed to be about three years old, is making a difference.

"When you come back and you've just had a rough call, you come back and he's here and he's ready to jump up and give you a hug and hang out with you," Rivera said.

Gus even gets to take a ride in a fire truck sometimes.

He is a source of comfort for these firefighters who point to the toll on mental health their profession can take.

The borough put $2,000 in the budget to cover any veterinary bills for Gus. Local leaders say when it came to giving the green light for Gus to join the team, there was no argument.

"This was not a hard decision at all to decide. I think it's a great idea and a symbol of a dog in town…I think would be a great thing for kids and for anyone to come to by the firehouse to see something like that," Deal Borough Commissioner David Simhon said.

"He's great with kids. Kids are in and out all the time. We have a lot of residents stop by for tours and stuff," Rivera told NBC10.

The firefighters foot the bill for Gus' food.

A new relationship that is leading to lots of tail-wagging and relief from isolation.