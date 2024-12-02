Police share tips after coyote sightings in Montgomery County community

A suburban Philadelphia police department looked to educate residents about coyotes following sightings of the wild animals over the past few weeks.

"While coyote sightings are not uncommon in our area, it is essential to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure public safety," Upper Merion Township police said on Dec. 2, 2024. "Coyotes are wild animals and can behave unpredictably if they feel threatened or if they perceive humans as a threat to their young."

Upper Merion police didn't release any images of the coyote(s) or specific locations where the sightings happened. However, they did offer tips in case you come in contact with a coyote:

Keep a safe distance from coyotes and do not attempt to approach them.

Use yard lights or motion detectors to frighten them away.

Loud noises will frighten coyotes.

Keep pets on a short leash, especially at dawn, dusk, and night when coyotes are most active.

Remove potential food sources, such as pet food and trash, that may attract coyotes.

Although attacks on humans are extremely rare, parents need to speak to their children about what to do if they encounter a coyote.

Basically, don't try to pet the coyote, call the authorities instead.

Folks in the Montgomery County community who do encounter a coyote are urged to contact the southeast regional office of the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136.

"If the coyote appears sick, injured, or behaving in a way that makes you feel concerned for your safety, contact UMPD at 610-265-3232," police said.