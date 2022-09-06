Mexican Independence Day Festival Returns Sunday, September 18

The Mexican Independence Day Festival will take place Sunday, September 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. Hosted by the Consulate of Mexico and the Mexican Cultural Center in Philadelphia, the annual festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and will feature live music, a family-friendly “kids zone,” arts and crafts, food and fireworks. The event is free to the public.

Headlining this year’s festival are the Mexican bands La Prendida and El Retoño. Other artists performing on stage include the mariachi band of Pedro Villaseñor, Yaretzi folkloric dancing group, music group Requinto Humilde, and singer Alex Moreno. Numerous local food vendors will also be there including, Pachecorico Restaurante, Taquería Atexquita, La Ingrata, La Guadalupana, Taquería Atexcac, Los Gallos, Taquitos de Puebla, and Nemi.

City officials will join the Consul of Mexico in Philadelphia in the traditional “Grito de Independencia” ceremony, commemorating the beginning of the Mexican Independence movement that led to the building of the great nation that is Mexico. Telemundo62's Jaime Becerril and Janet Bolivar, along with other members of the NBC10 and Telemundo62 team, will also be at the event to greet attendees and celebrate with the community. The festival will conclude with fireworks.

