Local Impact Grant Recipient: Teachers' Teammates

Teachers’ Teammates is a nonprofit in Delaware County, PA, that provides K-12 students and teachers the tools they need to succeed. Founded in 2020 by Raelyn Harman, the organization collects and distributes free school supplies, focusing on supporting educators in under-resourced schools.

NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have awarded Teachers’ Teammates a $35,000 grant through the Local Impact Grant program to support their Community Engagement efforts. This funding will help them manage the growing volume of product donations, fulfill more teacher orders, and distribute an increasing amount of school supplies across the schools they serve. Additionally, the grant will allow the hiring of a part-time Community Engagement Manager to oversee expanded operations.

What began in Harman's garage quickly grew due to overwhelming demand, leading to the opening of a warehouse in Folcroft, PA, where they now have everything a teacher might need to supply a classroom—from basic school supplies to educational materials. Teachers’ Teammates now serves seven school districts in Delaware County, offering a wide range of supplies from community donations and surplus goods. The organization operates a free online store where teachers can shop for materials each quarter, with the average order valued at around $500. A two-year membership costs $40, often covered by schools or local organizations. This system provides teachers with the flexibility to choose the supplies that best suit their students’ needs, ensuring that each classroom is equipped with materials that will help students thrive.

Raelyn Harman, a former social worker, was inspired by the lack of teacher resource centers in southeastern Pennsylvania and the large amount of unused supplies. Raelyn is acutely aware that many perfectly good items, sometimes even brand new, are discarded or left unused. “Most people would rather see these items be put to good use but have no convenient way of getting them to the appropriate recipient,” she says. Teachers’ Teammates addresses both the surplus of materials and the shortage in schools, offering an easy way for individuals and businesses to donate goods or volunteer time.

By facilitating the donation of surplus supplies from retired teachers, community members, and businesses, the organization is able to provide teachers with a variety of resources to support their classrooms. Items are carefully inspected for quality and usability, ensuring that all supplies meet the needs of both students and educators.

Since its launch, the organization has distributed over $2 million in supplies. Teachers’ Teammates helps ensure that classrooms are equipped, and students have the resources they need to succeed. Whether you're a teacher in need of supplies, a community member looking to donate, or a business seeking a way to give back, Teachers’ Teammates offers a unique and impactful opportunity to invest in the future of education in Delaware County.