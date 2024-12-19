Whoville might not be safe, but one New Jersey animal shelter is ensuring no furry friends are falling victim to the Grinch's schemes this holiday season by offering discounted dog adoptions.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood posted a video on social media with the caption, "Don't let the Grinch steal adoptions!"

In the video, the mean one, Mr. Grinch, could be seen sneaking through the shelter halls, up to no good.

The overcrowded shelter wants to find homes for as many dogs as possible, so from now through Sunday, Dec. 12, you can adopt a dog for $12.

“Our shelter is full of loving animals just waiting to find a home,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the animal shelter. “If you can, take advantage of this discount and visit the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center this week.”

Small dogs and puppies under 6 months old are not included in this adoption special, according to the shelter.

Before the Grinch takes any dogs home to Mt. Crumpit with his sidekick, Max, think about adopting a new furry friend today!

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see all the adoptable dogs, visit www.homewardboundnj.org.