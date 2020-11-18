CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: Well City Challenge Seeks Innovative Ideas to Address Philly's Millennial Health and Mental Challenges

The Economy League of Greater Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross have joined forces to launch the Well City Challenge to take a deeper dive into millennials' physical and mental health challenges --and they are looking for home-grown, community-generated concepts to improve them. Millennials, the largest population in the United States, are the most educated and will be the largest wealth generators over the next two decades, yet they are on track to be in poorer health than previous generations.

The Well City Challenge seeks community-oriented ideas to address and improve these mounting millennial physical and mental health challenges. The program begins with a call for applicants with innovative ideas that could be developed into pilot programs. Selected semi-finalists will be paired with mentors from within the Economy League’s network to help refine the concept, moving to a virtual “Shark Tank”-like pitch competition with over $50,000 in prizes. Pitch competition winners will then move into an accelerator to pilot their ideas and can receive an additional $50,000 in seed investments.

“We are all in this together, but we also know that the needs of our communities are as diverse as the communities themselves,” says Nick Frontino, managing director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia. “While [WCC] is a pitch competition and accelerator at its core, you don’t have to bring anything more than a great idea to the table. We have a team and resources to help you do the rest.”

The Challenge isn’t just for millennial startups or techies -- it’s for any Philadelphian with an idea for cultural and community-centric concepts that will creatively explore millennial health and mental health in three areas: Mind/Body, Food and Nutrition, and Community/Social Connection. “We chose these three themes because we saw the most opportunity for meaningful community dialogue, as well as the opportunity to fuel collaborations and create connectedness,” said Frontino. “During this pandemic, we have seen major disparities in health. We believe that there is a need and opportunity for ideas as millennials seek more mindful health practices, and ways to counter their social isolation and anxiety due to being in quarantine.”

APPLY NOW THROUGH NOV. 30

Interested innovators can apply online at http://economyleague.org/wellcity through Nov. 30. Follow the hashtags #WellCityChallenge and #WellCityChallengePHL for more information and announcements on challenge participation, upcoming giveaways and virtual events, and giveaways.

