Pregnant Woman in Giraffe Spoof Video Gives Birth

Here's a sped-up version of Erin Dietrich's now-viral imitation of April the giraffe. Dietrich tells NBC her fourth child is due March 14. Meanwhile, the world awaits the birth of April's fourth bundle of joy.

The 39-week pregnant South Carolina woman who posted a nearly 8-minute-long video of herself prancing around in a giraffe mask in honor of April the giraffe gave birth to a baby boy.

Erin Dietrich posted a photo of her and her son Porter Lane to Facebook on Wednesday evening. Staying true to her now-viral persona, she even wore the giraffe mask as she posed for the photo with her bundle of joy.

“He’s here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!” Dietrich said in the post. “Our hearts are overflowing.”

Dietrich said that Porter arrived at 6:11 p.m., weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. He is Dietrich’s fourth child and was due March 14.

The post was liked more than 23,000 times by Thursday morning. Hours before, Dietrich posted a video of her waiting in her hospital bed wearing the famed giraffe mask.

In the new video, she pulls off her best April impression, sitting and essentially twiddling her thumbs as she waits patiently for her baby boy to be born.

April the giraffe has been waiting for her baby calf to arrive as millions of people across the world watch on via live stream.

On Sunday, Dietrich posted a nearly 8-minute-long video of herself prancing around in a giraffe mask, hands on hips, belly displayed in all its glory. More than 30 million people have watched Dietrich's clip since then and it has been liked more than 294,000 times.

Dietrich said she had ordered the mask from Amazon a few days ago and created the now-viral Facebook video once it arrived Sunday.

"Omg I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this," Dietrich responded to one commenter. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, 'Hey we should order a giraffe mask.'"

Photos: April, the World-Famous Pregnant Giraffe

According to Dietrich's Facebook page, she owns her own photography company and lives in Myrtle Beach, though is originally from Middletown, New York.

Meanwhile, the world has been waiting for April to have her fourth for weeks.

April lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, and the zoo has been live streaming her pen in anticipation of the birth.

Watch the stream below.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines late last month after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Unbelievable Animals: Frozen Fox Stuck in Lake

Giraffe pregnancies last for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf, which will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

Adorable Zoo Babies: The Surprise Birth of Dobby the Giraffe