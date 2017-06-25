N.C. Teen Reported Missing a Year Ago Found Alive | NBC 10 Philadelphia
N.C. Teen Reported Missing a Year Ago Found Alive

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the teen's disappearance

    FBI officials in Georgia located a teenager who had been reported missing from her North Carolina home more than a year ago, the agency announced Sunday. 

    Hailey Burns, 17, was found in Duluth, Georgia, overnight after the FBI received a tip that she may be in the Atlanta area. Burns had been reported missing from her Charlotte home more than a year ago.

    A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to Burns' disappearance and will face a number of criminal charges, the FBI said in a press release. 

    Burns was reunited with her parents, who've asked for privacy. 

