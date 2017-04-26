Lawyer to Speak on Inmate's Ties to Hernandez

The lawyer and family of an inmate who befriended Aaron Hernandez in prison say they will release new information about his connection with the former New England Patriots star on Wednesday.

Attorney Larry Army Jr. said he and the family of Kyle Kennedy will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. "to provide new information about Kyle and his connection to Aaron Hernandez."

Investigators recently revealed that Hernandez wrote three notes in his prison cell before he hanged himself last week. Two of the letters were addressed to family. But the third note — reportedly addressed to Kennedy — has prompted rumors and speculation about the relationships Hernandez had while in custody.

During a court hearing Monday, Hernandez attorney George Leontire said the public scrutiny was unfair to the ex-NFL player's family, who learned about the letters, the inmate and even a rumored sexual relationship from the media.

"This family doesn't know if he had a gay lover in the prison, or didn't have a gay lover in the prison," Leontire said during a sidebar conversation with the judge. "Allegedly, one of the notes is to a gay lover. They have a right to know that."

Leontire requested and was granted copies of the letters. The family of Kennedy has been seeking its own answers, trying to obtain the letter through an attorney.

Kennedy, 22, arrived at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in 2015 after he was convicted of armed robbery. While little is known about his relationship with Hernandez inside the prison, Army has said they were friends. Following Hernandez's death, Kennedy was put on suicide watch.

In response to media reports and statements from Army, Hernandez family attorney Jose Baez released a statement Tuesday to address the rumors.

"Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false," Baez said. "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead. I urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately."