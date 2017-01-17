First Ladies' Inaugural Fashion Through the Years

When first lady Michelle Obama, wearing a custom gown by Jason Wu, dazzled the room at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in 2009, President Barack Obama asked, "How good-looking is my wife?" More than 50 years prior, Jackie Kennedy looked stunning in an ivory silk satin evening gown by Oleg Cassini, which she wore to the Inaugural Gala at the National Guard Armory on Jan. 19, 1961, the evening before the inauguration. From Eleanor Roosevelt's gown in 1933 to Michelle Obama's striking red dress in 2013, see how first ladies' inaugural fashion has changed over the years.