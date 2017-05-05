 5 Things You Didn't Know About Cinco de Mayo | NBC 10 Philadelphia
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cinco de Mayo

By Danielle Abreu

Cinco de Mayo is here.

Friday marks the 155th anniversary of the holiday synonymous with margaritas, cervezas (beer) and Mexican food.

But many would be surprised to learn that Cinco de Mayo is a bigger deal in the U.S. than in Mexico. In fact, it isn’t a Mexican holiday at all. It's an American holiday, created by Latinos in California during the Civil War, according to UCLA professor David Hayes-Bautista.

So before pulling out the piñatas, sombreros and other Mexican accouterments, here are five things you may not know about Cinco de Mayo.

