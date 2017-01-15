A teen boy was shot and killed inside a West Philadelphia business Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was inside a business on the 200 block of N. 52nd Street when a gunman opened fire. The teen was struck once in the head. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m.

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The incident was the second fatal shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday. A 27-year-old man was shot six to seven times in the face and chest on the 5700 block of Spruce Street. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m. No arrests have been made.