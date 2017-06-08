Some deserving groups are getting money thanks to a Montgomery County township and casino.

The Valley Forge Casino Resort and the Upper Merion Township Board of Community Assistance (BCA) doled out $134,540 in grants and scholarships.

The BCA Awards Ceremony Wednesday recognized dozens of recipients.

Some award recipients include the Elmwood Park Zoo, Friends of Black History, SPRING, UM Senior Service Center, UMASD Film Club and UMT Parks & Recreation. In total, 26 organizations received awards.

Fifteen graduating high school seniors received scholarships. Melody Pryor received the largest scholarship, $10,000 through the General Von Steuben Scholarship, and Casey Krouse received the second largest, $5,000 through the Ronald G. Wagenmann Scholarship.

Upper Merion leaders established the BCA in 2013 in order to supply financial help to organizations that will benefit those who live in Upper Merion Township and graduating high school seniors who live Upper Merion. Since its foundation, the BCA has awarded $580,000 in grants and scholarships. The money for these awards comes from the Valley Forge Casino Resort where the awards were held.