A conveyor belt overheated and caused the evacuation of a Montgomery County grocery store Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the ShopRite store along Forty Foot Road in Hatfield Township around 9:30 a.m.
The incident was caused when the motor of a checkout conveyor belt overheated and caused smoke in the store, said ShopRite spokeswoman Maureen Gillespie.
Two employees were checked out a local hospital for smoke inhalation and released, said Gillespie.
As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see crews at the scene and workers standing outside the store.
After about 75 minutes the store reopened, said Gillespie.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago