Conveyor Belt Catches Fire at Montgomery County Supermarket | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Conveyor Belt Catches Fire at Montgomery County Supermarket

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SkyForce10
    Feb. 6, 2017: Firefighters respond to the ShopRite on Forty Foot Road in Hatfield Township, Pennsylvania.

    A conveyor belt overheated and caused the evacuation of a Montgomery County grocery store Monday morning.

    Firefighters responded to the ShopRite store along Forty Foot Road in Hatfield Township around 9:30 a.m.

    The incident was caused when the motor of a checkout conveyor belt overheated and caused smoke in the store, said ShopRite spokeswoman Maureen Gillespie.

    Two employees were checked out a local hospital for smoke inhalation and released, said Gillespie.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see crews at the scene and workers standing outside the store.

    After about 75 minutes the store reopened, said Gillespie.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices