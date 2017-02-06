Feb. 6, 2017: Firefighters respond to the ShopRite on Forty Foot Road in Hatfield Township, Pennsylvania.

A conveyor belt overheated and caused the evacuation of a Montgomery County grocery store Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the ShopRite store along Forty Foot Road in Hatfield Township around 9:30 a.m.

The incident was caused when the motor of a checkout conveyor belt overheated and caused smoke in the store, said ShopRite spokeswoman Maureen Gillespie.

Two employees were checked out a local hospital for smoke inhalation and released, said Gillespie.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see crews at the scene and workers standing outside the store.

After about 75 minutes the store reopened, said Gillespie.