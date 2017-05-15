Deadly Stoppage on SEPTA Regional Rail Line

SEPTA halted service on its Lansdale/Doyelstown Regional rail Line Monday morning due to a death on the tracks.

A train near struck a pedestrian between the Colmar and Fortuna stations around 5:10 a.m., SEPTA said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see SEPTA crews unloading passengers from the train that stopped along the tracks in Montgomery County.

All passengers looking to get into Philadelphia Monday morning should plan on boarding trains in Lansdale.

No word yet on what the person struck by the train was doing on the tracks.