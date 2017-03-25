Police Search for Missing 6 Year-Old from Cobbs Creek

Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from his home in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

Trevor Montgomery was last seen inside his home on the 700 block of S. Ithan Street at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. Police say his family discovered him missing from his bedroom shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.

Trevor is described as a light completed African American, weighing 50 pounds and has a cut above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white underwear with a red stripe.

Anyone with information on the child should call 911.