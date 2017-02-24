Philadelphia police say they have found the car they believe hit a man Thursday evening in Kensington and kept driving.

43-year-old Krelly Plaza-Alicea was crossing Clearfield Street in the crosswalk at the intersection with Emerald when he was struck and thrown 50 feet, police said.

The silver sedan that hit Alicea never slowed down.

On Friday, police said they found a car just blocks from the incident they believe is the one involved in the crime and were testing it.

Meantime, family tells NBC10 that Alicea has a long road of recovery ahead. He suffered two broken legs and head trauma, but doctors said the head trauma did not affect his brain.

Police were still searching for the driver. Philadelphia Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver