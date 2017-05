At least two people were killed in a crash in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey Saturday night.

At least two people were killed in a car crash in Pittsgrove, New Jersey Saturday.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. at Landis Avenue and Alvine Road Saturday. Police say Ford F150 and a Volkswagen were involved in the accident.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn and catch fire. State Highway 56 was shut down in both directions as a result.

At least two people died in the crash. Police have not yet revealed their identities.