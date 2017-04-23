Police Search for Missing 8-Year-Old Boy in Philly

Police are searching for a missing boy in Philadelphia.

The 8-year-old boy was last seen inside a home with his stepfather at 2:01 p.m. on the 2600 block of Earp Street Sunday. He has been missing since then.

The boy is described as a black male standing 4-foot-5 and weighing 105 pounds with short, curly hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas with smiley faces, baseballs and basketballs on them.

Police have not yet released the boy’s name or a picture of him. They continue to investigate.