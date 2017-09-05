Tyree Dumas, 28, is charged with indecent assault, sexual assault, corruption of a minor and other related offenses.

The CEO of a Philadelphia dance group and youth movement was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted children.

Tyree Dumas, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent assault, sexual assault, corruption of a minor and other related offenses.

Police say the sexual assault incidents occurred in January of 2008, February of 2013 and June of 2017.



Dumas is the CEO and founder of DollarBoyz, a Philadelphia-based dance group and youth organization specializing in entertainment, the performing arts, sports, advocacy, mentoring and drug prevention. Police say the victims were members of his organization.