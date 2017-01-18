Potential new members of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society might wonder where their money is going after receiving a confusing mailer.

The latest letter sent out to highlight the benefits of becoming a member of the PHS comes along with a flier showcasing this year’s theme, "Holland: Flowering the World," and a business reply mail envelope. Those interested in joining the society might notice their check will make its way to an address in Boston.

PHS membership director Suzanne Betts cleared up the questionable address and wants those interested in joining to feel confident their money is going to the right place.

“The Bank of America center is located in Boston,” Betts writes in an email. “We then receive the data electronically.”

Proceeds from a PHS membership benefit year-round programs and initiatives, including City Harvest, which makes fresh produce available to families in need, and Plant One Million, a campaign to restore the land shaded by trees throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

This year's show will showcase the creativity and talent of the region's top horticulturists, along with award-winning floral designers from the Netherlands.

Founded in 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show is the country’s longest- running horticultural event. It features major garden displays, competitions, presentations and demonstrations for those wanting to polish their green thumbs.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 11 through March 19. More information and tickets for this year's show can be found online.