Lafayette College freshman lacrosse player McCrae Williams, 19, died Monday from what the Lehigh County coroner described as "blunt force head trauma." Sources tell NBC10 that Williams attended an off-campus party Saturday night.

What to Know The Northampton DA will hold a 3 p.m. news conference on the case.

McCrae Williams, 19, was found unconscious outside a Lafayette College dorm on Sept. 10.

Williams died from blunt force trauma injuries to his head, the coroner said. The manner of death is still pending.

New details in the death of a Lafayette College lacrosse recruit may be released Tuesday afternoon as the Northampton County district attorney briefs the press on the case.

Northampton DA John Morganelli plans to speak at 3 p.m. on the death of 19-year-old McCrae Williams. (NBC10 will carry the news conference live here on this page. Come back at 3 p.m. to watch live.)



Williams was found unconscious with severe head injuries on the afternoon of Sept. 10 outside a dormitory on the Easton, Pennsylvania college campus.



The college freshman died at Lehigh Valley Hospital the next day.

The coroner said the Weston, Massachusetts-native died from blunt force trauma to his head, but stopped short of releasing a manner of death. The manner of death status was still pending Tuesday morning.



Scant details have been released over what led to Williams' passing.

Investigators previously said a chain of events led to his injury.



Law enforcement sources said Williams attended an off-campus party hours before he was discovered by campus police.

The Massachusetts teen's high school headmaster said in a statement that Williams was injured in a fall. Local law enforcement officials would not confirm those details, however.